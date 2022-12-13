Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 28,786 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 968,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,786 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $24,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PHR. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Phreesia by 154.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Phreesia by 42.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. increased its holdings in Phreesia by 57.1% in the second quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Phreesia by 266.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Phreesia by 80.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

PHR stock opened at $32.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.44 and a 200-day moving average of $24.42. Phreesia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $45.83.

PHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Phreesia from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Phreesia from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised Phreesia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Phreesia from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.14.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total transaction of $35,769.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,989,411.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total transaction of $35,769.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 108,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,411.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $27,154.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,002 shares of company stock valued at $618,711 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

