Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 41,374 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,456,969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 41,374 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Gentex worth $40,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Gentex by 30.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,308 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Gentex by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,134,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,742,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gentex during the second quarter worth $1,711,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex during the second quarter worth $4,854,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gentex by 30.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,070,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,917,000 after buying an additional 479,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on GNTX. StockNews.com began coverage on Gentex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Gentex to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Gentex Stock Up 0.8 %

In other Gentex news, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,022.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Gentex news, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,022.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Steven R. Downing bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $257,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,050,344.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $27.49 on Tuesday. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $36.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.46.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.08). Gentex had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $493.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.82%.

About Gentex

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

