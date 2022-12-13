Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 570,355 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Riverbridge Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,974,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570,355 shares during the quarter. Fastenal makes up about 2.4% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $148,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 78.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 53.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its position in Fastenal by 33.5% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Fastenal by 27.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $51.67 on Tuesday. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.19. The firm has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.31%.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts acquired 5,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts purchased 5,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at $300,445.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 281,929 shares in the company, valued at $13,532,592. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 11,940 shares of company stock worth $582,560. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on FAST. StockNews.com downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

