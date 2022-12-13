RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Short Interest Up 214.1% in November

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a growth of 214.1% from the November 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

RMI traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.42. 20,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,534. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.94. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.104 dividend. This is a positive change from RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Insider Activity at RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

In related news, President Patrick W. Galley sold 7,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $129,003.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund news, President Patrick W. Galley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total transaction of $51,930.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 23,620 shares in the company, valued at $408,862.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Patrick W. Galley sold 7,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $129,003.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,347 shares of company stock worth $463,680 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 62,862 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 142,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 24,029 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 97,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 41,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $815,000.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

