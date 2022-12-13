RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:RSF)

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (NYSE:RSF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1662 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE RSF opened at $17.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.80. RiverNorth Specialty Finance has a 12 month low of $16.58 and a 12 month high of $20.04.

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth Specialty Finance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in RiverNorth Specialty Finance by 914.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Specialty Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Specialty Finance by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Company Profile

