Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Short Interest Update

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,056,900 shares, a growth of 60.4% from the November 15th total of 659,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 59.0 days.

Shares of RHHVF traded up $5.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $329.64. 1,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,843. Roche has a 12-month low of $299.01 and a 12-month high of $430.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $324.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $326.15.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

