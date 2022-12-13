Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Short Interest Update

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,056,900 shares, a growth of 60.4% from the November 15th total of 659,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 59.0 days.
Shares of RHHVF traded up $5.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $329.64. 1,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,843. Roche has a 12-month low of $299.01 and a 12-month high of $430.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $324.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $326.15.
