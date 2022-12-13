Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Prudent Investors Network Inc.

Prudent Investors Network Inc. decreased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation comprises about 0.1% of Prudent Investors Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Prudent Investors Network Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 31,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 41,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,941,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,703,000 after acquiring an additional 800,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $264.45 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $354.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.89.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $1.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ROK shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $2,275,360.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,699 shares in the company, valued at $16,602,410.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $2,275,360.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,699 shares in the company, valued at $16,602,410.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 1,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total transaction of $328,127.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,809.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,796 shares of company stock worth $3,005,341. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.