Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, a decline of 40.6% from the November 15th total of 127,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 24.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 55,700 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Medical in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 364.4% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 959,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 752,490 shares in the last quarter.

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

Rockwell Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RMTI traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.06. 36 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,647. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.35. Rockwell Medical has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $7.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Medical to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.