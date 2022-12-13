Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) CEO Sells $135,526.50 in Stock

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) CEO Aaron Easterly sold 30,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $135,526.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,297,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,837,611.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Rover Group Stock Up 1.7 %
ROVR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.66. 479,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,881. Rover Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $11.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.29 million, a P/E ratio of 114.50 and a beta of 1.40.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ROVR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rover Group to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Rover Group from $6.00 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.22.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Rover Group Company Profile
Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.
Further Reading
