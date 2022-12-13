Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Price Target to C$11.50

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.75 to C$11.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$14.00 to C$13.25 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.75 to C$10.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Laurentian lowered their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.75 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of TSE:NXR.UN opened at C$9.99 on Friday. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of C$8.15 and a 12-month high of C$14.03. The stock has a market cap of C$671.99 million and a PE ratio of 3.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$6.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0533 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Nexus Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 22.30%.

In other Nexus Industrial REIT news, Director Kelly Clark Hanczyk acquired 3,100 shares of Nexus Industrial REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.52 per share, with a total value of C$29,512.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 258,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,460,091.76.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

