Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 20,744 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 577,040 shares.The stock last traded at $97.01 and had previously closed at $96.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.09.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $132.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.15.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Royal Bank of Canada

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.9832 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 43.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 10,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 40.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.