Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen Sells 78,927 Shares

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 78,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $4,498,839.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,078,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,459,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 8th, Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 9,762 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $566,196.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 396,990 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $23,914,677.60.

On Thursday, December 1st, Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 522,289 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $31,979,755.47.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RCL traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,080,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,658,458. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.41. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.09 and a 52-week high of $90.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 41.73%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,152,000 after buying an additional 2,564,035 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 29.8% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,776,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,813,000 after buying an additional 1,554,600 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,886,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,663,000 after buying an additional 1,524,412 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 31.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,232,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,748,000 after buying an additional 779,704 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 118.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,255,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,520,000 after buying an additional 680,624 shares during the period. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.15.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

