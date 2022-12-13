Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690,092 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,631 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 1.2% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.15% of Adobe worth $252,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $338.17 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $675.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $316.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.60. The company has a market capitalization of $157.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,555,414. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Edward Jones cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.96.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

