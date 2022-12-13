Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Grows Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,083,625 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,391 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.40% of Aptiv worth $96,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,576,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $138,325,000 after buying an additional 75,315 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 765.6% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 25,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 22,792 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 5.1% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 62.1% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 132,852 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,833,000 after acquiring an additional 50,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,366,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.83.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $96.11 on Tuesday. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 83.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.01.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.21%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total value of $680,029.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,779,070.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,055. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

