Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $63.03 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $63,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Schubert & Co increased its position in shares of Accenture by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total transaction of $152,238.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total value of $152,238.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,589.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at $11,947,519.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Accenture Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Accenture from $329.00 to $306.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.60.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $292.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $184.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.95 and a one year high of $417.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $278.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.