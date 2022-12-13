Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $70.64 Million Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,355,104 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,827,392 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $70,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in UBS Group by 556.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in UBS Group by 239.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in UBS Group by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in UBS Group during the second quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the second quarter valued at $169,000. 33.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UBS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 20 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 18.50 to CHF 20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 20.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.82.

NYSE UBS opened at $18.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $21.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.45.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. On average, research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

