Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,933,265 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 772,736 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 2.7% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $577,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 34,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in Visa by 2.9% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 82,339 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in Visa by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Visa by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,774,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $546,298,000 after buying an additional 298,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $214.59 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.13.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on V. Redburn Partners began coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

