Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Short Interest Update

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,690,000 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the November 15th total of 5,670,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Insider Activity at Royalty Pharma

In other Royalty Pharma news, major shareholder 1978 Sicaf Sif S.A. – Gg St Gg sold 267,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $10,985,771.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,426,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,901,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Mario Germano Giuliani sold 32,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $1,337,942.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,077,140 shares in the company, valued at $331,566,597. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 1978 Sicaf Sif S.A. – Gg St Gg sold 267,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $10,985,771.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,426,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,901,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,625,044 shares of company stock valued at $68,382,570 in the last 90 days. 24.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Institutional Trading of Royalty Pharma

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,953,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,511,480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748,193 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 6.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,951,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,404,364,000 after buying an additional 2,098,034 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1,496.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,994,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $756,506,000 after purchasing an additional 16,867,887 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,483,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,145,000 after purchasing an additional 767,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 4.4% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,764,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,384,000 after buying an additional 449,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Trading Down 0.3 %

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

RPRX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.07. 31,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,261. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.35. Royalty Pharma has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $44.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RPRX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Articles

