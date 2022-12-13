RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Reaches Market Cap of $59.40 Million

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $59.40 million and $26,232.98 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $17,418.75 or 0.99863866 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,442.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.63 or 0.00439326 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00021313 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $151.22 or 0.00866965 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00106390 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.15 or 0.00625774 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005772 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.85 or 0.00268601 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rsksmart. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,409.95737629 in circulation. The last known price of RSK Smart Bitcoin is 17,192.89287487 USD and is up 1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $25,439.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rsk.co.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

