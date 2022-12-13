RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Reaches Market Cap of $60.04 Million

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $60.04 million and $28,577.69 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $17,608.06 or 0.99794706 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,648.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.03 or 0.00436595 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00021098 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $149.97 or 0.00849952 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00107854 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $108.14 or 0.00612890 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005651 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.30 or 0.00262396 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rsksmart.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

