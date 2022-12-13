RSK Smart Bitcoin Reaches One Day Volume of $23,547.42 (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $17,145.08 or 0.99923158 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $58.46 million and approximately $23,547.42 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17,158.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.99 or 0.00442899 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00021684 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.60 or 0.00877720 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00107837 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.80 or 0.00616630 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005827 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00271394 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rsksmart. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

