Rune Trading 0.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. Rune has a market capitalization of $26,321.24 and $80.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rune has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One Rune token can currently be purchased for $1.34 or 0.00007809 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rune Token Profile

Rune launched on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rune is rune.game.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.34517523 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

