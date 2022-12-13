Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,105,600 shares, an increase of 100.3% from the November 15th total of 552,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,528.0 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on RUSMF shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.50 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Russel Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Russel Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of RUSMF traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.93. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134. Russel Metals has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $28.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.97.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

