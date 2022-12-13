RXO (NYSE:RXO) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of RXO in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Stephens started coverage on RXO in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on RXO in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on RXO in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on RXO in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RXO currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Shares of RXO stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. RXO has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

RXO provides truckload freight transportation brokerage in the United States. The company, through a proprietary digital freight marketplace, offers access to truckload capacity and complementary brokered services of managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

