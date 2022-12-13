Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in November

Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Ryman Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of RYHTY stock remained flat at $19.81 during trading hours on Tuesday. 132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.50. Ryman Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $42.38.

Get Ryman Healthcare alerts:

Ryman Healthcare Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.2005 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th.

About Ryman Healthcare

Ryman Healthcare Limited develops, owns, and operates integrated retirement villages, rest homes, and hospitals for the elderly in New Zealand and Australia. The company's villages provide a range of retirement living and care options, such as independent townhouses and apartments, and serviced apartments, as well as a care center, which offers rest homes, hospitals, dementia-level care, and respite and day care services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.