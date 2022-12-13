S. R. Schill & Associates Cuts Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

S. R. Schill & Associates reduced its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,849 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,915,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,805 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,773,000. BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,741,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 202.8% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,330,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,945,000 after purchasing an additional 890,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 194.1% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 270,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,983,000 after purchasing an additional 178,775 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SHYG stock opened at $41.49 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.49 and a fifty-two week high of $45.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.20.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.