S. R. Schill & Associates Cuts Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

S. R. Schill & Associates reduced its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,849 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,915,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,805 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,773,000. BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,741,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 202.8% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,330,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,945,000 after purchasing an additional 890,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 194.1% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 270,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,983,000 after purchasing an additional 178,775 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHYG stock opened at $41.49 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.49 and a fifty-two week high of $45.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.20.

