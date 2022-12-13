S. R. Schill & Associates Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

S. R. Schill & Associates lessened its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,383 shares during the quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6,153.1% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,649,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,379 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of IHI opened at $53.55 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $46.21 and a 52-week high of $66.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.20.

