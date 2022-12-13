S. R. Schill & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

S. R. Schill & Associates grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 570 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Tesla were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 25.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 7.5% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at about $886,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $167.82 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.18 and a 12-month high of $402.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $529.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.71.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $333.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Tesla from $267.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Global Equities Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Tesla to $33.33 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.91.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,600.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,056,434.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,097,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,866,640,258 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

