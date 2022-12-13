S. R. Schill & Associates Has $3.44 Million Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

S. R. Schill & Associates grew its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the quarter. UDR makes up 1.7% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in UDR were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,180,320,000 after buying an additional 2,084,674 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in UDR by 31.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,059,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,584 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the first quarter worth approximately $85,232,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of UDR by 8.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,616,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,802,000 after purchasing an additional 816,291 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $808,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,821,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $40.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.60 and a 200 day moving average of $43.61. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 82.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 310.20%.

UDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of UDR to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of UDR from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on UDR from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

