S. R. Schill & Associates Sells 1,484 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

S. R. Schill & Associates trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,427 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 40.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 121.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Fubon Bank lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.68.

Insider Activity

NVIDIA Price Performance

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $175.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $436.62 billion, a PE ratio of 74.62, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $313.30.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

