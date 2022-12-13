S. R. Schill & Associates Sells 533 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

S. R. Schill & Associates decreased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,169.5% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,514,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315,670 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 776.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,442,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049,952 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,056.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,049,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908,258 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 246.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,052,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,647,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,384 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SHY stock opened at $81.27 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.56 and a 52-week high of $85.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.94.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.