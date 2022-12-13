Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Trading Down 5.6%

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.09 and last traded at $6.09. 155,002 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 9,869,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SABR. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sabre from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sabre from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Sabre Stock Down 4.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average is $6.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sabre Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabre in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 0.6% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,577,374 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,303 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,219,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,578,000 after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabre in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Sabre in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

(Get Rating)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

