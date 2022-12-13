Saltmarble Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $779.32 Million (SML)

Saltmarble (SML) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. Saltmarble has a total market cap of $779.32 million and $1.24 million worth of Saltmarble was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Saltmarble has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. One Saltmarble token can now be purchased for about $16.04 or 0.00090340 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Saltmarble Token Profile

Saltmarble was first traded on June 1st, 2022. Saltmarble’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,600,000 tokens. Saltmarble’s official Twitter account is @saltmarble. Saltmarble’s official message board is medium.com/@saltmarble. Saltmarble’s official website is ggdgame.saltmarble.io.

Saltmarble Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saltmarble (SML) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saltmarble has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Saltmarble is 13.32436148 USD and is down -1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $953,831.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://ggdgame.saltmarble.io/.”

