Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells $404,550.00 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $404,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 593,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,429.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Samsara Price Performance

IOT stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.70. 2,580,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,316. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.56. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $31.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92.

Get Samsara alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the second quarter worth about $33,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the third quarter worth about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the third quarter worth about $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Samsara during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Samsara Company Profile

Several brokerages recently commented on IOT. StockNews.com started coverage on Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Samsara in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Samsara from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Samsara to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.