Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells $404,550.00 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $404,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 593,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,429.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
IOT stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.70. 2,580,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,316. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.56. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $31.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the second quarter worth about $33,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the third quarter worth about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the third quarter worth about $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Samsara during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.
Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.
