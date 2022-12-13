Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

Saratoga Investment has raised its dividend by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Saratoga Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 103.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Saratoga Investment to earn $2.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.8%.

Shares of SAR stock opened at $27.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.54 million, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.57 and its 200 day moving average is $24.03. Saratoga Investment has a 12-month low of $20.16 and a 12-month high of $29.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 44.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the first quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 44.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $28.50 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Saratoga Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.38.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

