Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Receives $54.37 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.85.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,355. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $758,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,267.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,486,483 shares of company stock valued at $196,061,819. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
SLB opened at $49.10 on Tuesday. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $56.04. The company has a market cap of $69.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.
Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.
