Scholarship Coin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $14.82 (SCHO)

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded 95.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. During the last week, Scholarship Coin has traded 64.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Scholarship Coin has a total market cap of $29,637.13 and approximately $14.82 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scholarship Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Scholarship Coin

Scholarship Coin’s launch date was October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins and its circulating supply is 14,813,750 coins. Scholarship Coin’s official message board is discord.gg/xt28253ca. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here. Scholarship Coin’s official website is www.scholarshipcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Scholarship Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Scholarship Coin (SCHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Scholarship Coin has a current supply of 13,831,050. The last known price of Scholarship Coin is 0.0050016 USD and is up 389.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scholarshipcoin.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scholarship Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scholarship Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scholarship Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

