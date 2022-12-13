Scholarship Coin Price Tops $0.0050 on Major Exchanges (SCHO)

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded up 389.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 12th. Scholarship Coin has a market cap of $74,035.49 and approximately $14.82 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Scholarship Coin has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Scholarship Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Scholarship Coin

Scholarship Coin’s launch date was October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins and its circulating supply is 14,805,375 coins. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Scholarship Coin is www.scholarshipcoin.org. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Scholarship Coin is discord.gg/xt28253ca.

Buying and Selling Scholarship Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Scholarship Coin (SCHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Scholarship Coin has a current supply of 13,831,050. The last known price of Scholarship Coin is 0.00102207 USD and is down -81.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $26.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scholarshipcoin.org.”

