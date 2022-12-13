Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOAW) Short Interest Down 53.7% in November

Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOAW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a drop of 53.7% from the November 15th total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scion Tech Growth I

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Q Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 127,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 77,735 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. RP Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in Scion Tech Growth I by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 744,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,184,000.

Get Scion Tech Growth I alerts:

Scion Tech Growth I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCOAW traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.00. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,814. Scion Tech Growth I has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scion Tech Growth I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scion Tech Growth I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.