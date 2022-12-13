Scotiabank Cuts Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Price Target to C$10.00

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

CWEGF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Crew Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

CWEGF opened at $4.12 on Friday. Crew Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.33.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.