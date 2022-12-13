Seaside Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 53,545 Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Seaside Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 53,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,000. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 2.0% of Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 75,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 37,009 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,563,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 186,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after acquiring an additional 79,809 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 123,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $46.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.17 and a 200 day moving average of $45.97. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

