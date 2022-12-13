Seaside Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Seaside Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4,249.2% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,689,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,236,645 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,012,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687,554 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,753,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760,210 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,192,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 33,983,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,855 shares in the last quarter.

EFV stock opened at $46.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.32. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

