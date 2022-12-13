Seaside Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Seaside Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up about 0.8% of Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10,978.8% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,302,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 63,722,308 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3,302.0% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,036,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,284,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,018 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,726,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,865 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,417,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $88.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.12. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.28 and a fifty-two week high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%.

