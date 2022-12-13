Seaside Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Seaside Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,685,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,466,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,218 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,813,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,058,718,000 after buying an additional 44,225 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,983,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $830,641,000 after buying an additional 24,187 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,599,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,249,000 after buying an additional 436,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,069,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $653,299,000 after buying an additional 20,223 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $98.38 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $117.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.62.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.