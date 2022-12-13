Seaside Wealth Management Inc. Takes $19.38 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Seaside Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 451,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,380,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 14.7% of Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,956,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,820 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,305,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114,632 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60,674,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,199 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,372,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,867,000 after purchasing an additional 741,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 33,295,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502,468 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $43.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $51.92.

