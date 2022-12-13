Seaside Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Seaside Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 52,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,642 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,501.2% in the second quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $45.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.93. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $43.12 and a 52-week high of $53.16.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.