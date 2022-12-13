Second Half Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,071 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,681,258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,716,452,000 after purchasing an additional 520,788 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,908,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,320 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,297,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007,342 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,747,082 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,671,369,000 after purchasing an additional 667,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,623,951,000 after purchasing an additional 303,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT opened at $149.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.78. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $403.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.26.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total value of $75,326,444.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,138,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,819,772,494.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total transaction of $75,326,444.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 274,138,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,819,772,494.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,184,546 shares of company stock worth $924,081,520 in the last three months. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

