Second Half Financial Partners LLC Buys New Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000.

IJS opened at $94.61 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $82.09 and a 1 year high of $108.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.53.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

