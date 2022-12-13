Second Half Financial Partners LLC Invests $867,000 in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SCHR opened at $50.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.42. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $48.09 and a 1 year high of $56.52.

