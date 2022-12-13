Second Half Financial Partners LLC Makes New $2.06 Million Investment in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIA. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 38,254 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 950.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $348.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $324.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.52. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $286.62 and a 1-year high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

